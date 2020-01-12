Leicester City are reportedly interested in Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

The 24-year-old has made 119 appearances for the Red Devils since joining them from Southampton, scoring a goal and providing nine assists.

SEE MORE: Erling Haaland reveals how Borussia Dortmund persuaded him to snub Man United transfer

Injuries has seen Shaw make only 13 appearances for Manchester United all season so farm providing an assist in the Europa League match against FC Astana.

According to the Mirror (as cited by Leicester Mercury), Leicester City have asked the Red Devils regarding the 24-year-old who is currently valued at €22 million as per Transfermarkt . The report also claims that the Foxes are eyeing him as a replacement for Ben Chilwell who has attracted interest from Chelsea, Man United and Spurs.

Chilwell is one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League and it won’t be much of a surprise if he leaves Leicester City for a bigger club. Provided this happens, Shaw would be an ideal replacement. However, the one problem with the 24-year-old is that he is injury-prone.