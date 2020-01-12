‘Trust Zidane’ – These Real Madrid fans on lineup for Spanish Super Cup final vs Atletico

Zinedine Zidane has retained faith in the Real Madrid side that earned themselves a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final by naming an unchanged eleven for this evening’s mammoth clash with cross-town rivals Atletico.

Zidane experimented with a slightly different style against Valencia and it looks as though he’ll be using this system against tonight.

Rather than using conventional wide players, the Frenchman has opted to deploy Isco and Luka Modric in more advanced roles behind Luka Jovic who is getting the chance to lead the line.

This competition has given Zidane the perfect opportunity to give some of his rotation players the chance to shine.

Take a look at Real Madrid’s lineup below:

Here’s how some Los Blancos supporters reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

Zizou ain’t taking the risk…starting with the same set like the match against Valencia…Jovic need to step up this time?#HalaMadrid — ?????? (@p_manjeel) January 12, 2020

We’re about to get our first cup in a while, let’s go!!!#HalaMadrid — ???????? (@eddytanui) January 12, 2020

Still not a fan of this 5 CM set up. But considering the success in the last game, it’s understandable Zizou keeps the same line up. Hope it’s successful again today — Matthew Akhigbe (@mattakhide) January 12, 2020

It’s time for you Jovic !!!!! — Empty Space (@Zainur_ZR7) January 12, 2020

Trust Zidane line up! — Wet Hazard (@reeljay_) January 12, 2020

The legitimacy of either sides pending Super Cup trophy could be questioned after tonight’s encounter. The format of the tournament was recently changed allowing four sides to take part.

As a result of the semi-finals encounters, it’s now guaranteed that a side who never lifted either the league or Copa Del Rey will be crowned as the nation’s super champions.