Video: Alvaro Morata’s ‘awful’ dive for Atletico vs Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

In the early stages of Real Madrid and Atletico’s Spanish Super Cup final, Los Rojiblancos star Alvaro Morata appeared to pull an unlawful trick on his former club.

The striker seemed to dive in the box when he was rushed by Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois, fortunately the referee didn’t fall for the star’s theatrics.

Somehow Morata managed to escape any punishment for his antics.

Take a look at the incident below:

Here’s what some viewers made of Morata’s antics:

That dive by Morata ? — Patryk (@borussen_pat) January 12, 2020

That’s gotta be a yellow on Morata Can’t allow players to dive, they’ll just keep doing it — ??? (@OwenCG) January 12, 2020

Okay when does diving get you a yellow?

Bc that morata dive was just awful to watch#rmaatm — Abdallah (@AbdallahDZ7) January 12, 2020

Thats a dive from morata — SR (@iSusanaR4) January 12, 2020

World class dive MoRATA — K. (@khesraw_) January 12, 2020

Should’ve been a yellow — salty ¯\_(?)_/¯ (@ThaHunter1800) January 12, 2020

Perhaps officials need to start booking those who dive, with no serious punishments there’s a chance that players will continue with their attempts to deceive.