Video: Alvaro Morata’s ‘awful’ dive for Atletico vs Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

Atletico Madrid
In the early stages of Real Madrid and Atletico’s Spanish Super Cup final, Los Rojiblancos star Alvaro Morata appeared to pull an unlawful trick on his former club.

The striker seemed to dive in the box when he was rushed by Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois, fortunately the referee didn’t fall for the star’s theatrics.

Somehow Morata managed to escape any punishment for his antics.

Take a look at the incident below:

Here’s what some viewers made of Morata’s antics:

Perhaps officials need to start booking those who dive, with no serious punishments there’s a chance that players will continue with their attempts to deceive.

