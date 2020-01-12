Video: Ex-Arsenal ace David Ospina makes costly error for Napoli vs Lazio

In the 81st minute of yesterday’s mammoth Serie A clash between Napoli and Lazio, former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina made a shocking error for his side.

The 31-year-old held on to the ball for far too long and was punished by Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile. The Italy international snatched the ball before curling it into the back of the net.

A draw could have yielded the massive confidence boost that Napoli need to get their season back on track.

Take a look at the Colombian’s costly blunder below:

? What is Ospina doing? ? Ciro Immobile puts Lazio in front, in spite of Di Lorenzo's efforts to keep it out, but it was a nightmare moment from the Napoli keeper ? Lazio score late once again! pic.twitter.com/ai71bD3HZp — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 11, 2020

Napoli’s fans will have been devastated after the stopper’s error, it cost them a share of the spoils.