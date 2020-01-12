Video: Fede Valverde’s shock miss for Real Madrid vs Atletico in Spanish Super Cup final

In the 66th minute of this evening’s Spanish Super Cup final between cross-town rivals Real Madrid and Atletico, Fede Valverde missed arguably the best chance of the game.

Exciting young winger Rodrygo played in striker Luka Jovic with a lovely pass and the Serbian lifted an inch-perfect cross into Fede Valverde’s path.

The promising midfielder’s header somehow managed to deflect off his own knee and flew out of play. We haven’t seen a miss like this before.

Take a look at the midfielder’s glorious chance below:

Valverde mejor q de jong pic.twitter.com/huVW39AbGN — Zafit0 (@zafitoputoamo) January 12, 2020

This Valverde Is More Fack Than Legend Ernesto Valverde.. pic.twitter.com/2GNuB8l89S — Cule1?0? (@mehran_gul10) January 12, 2020

This is perhaps the best chance of the game so far, will Los Blancos be made to rue this missed opportunity.