Video: Fede Valverde’s shock miss for Real Madrid vs Atletico in Spanish Super Cup final

In the 66th minute of this evening’s Spanish Super Cup final between cross-town rivals Real Madrid and Atletico, Fede Valverde missed arguably the best chance of the game.

Exciting young winger Rodrygo played in striker Luka Jovic with a lovely pass and the Serbian lifted an inch-perfect cross into Fede Valverde’s path.

The promising midfielder’s header somehow managed to deflect off his own knee and flew out of play. We haven’t seen a miss like this before.

Take a look at the midfielder’s glorious chance below:

This is perhaps the best chance of the game so far, will Los Blancos be made to rue this missed opportunity.

