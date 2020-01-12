Video: Glorious skill and spin from Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Chris Smalling looking foolish

A lot of reports have indicated that Chris Smalling has been doing well since making the move to Roma. It sounds like he’s just been left to get on with defending, and that suits his skillset perfectly.

Things aren’t going brilliantly tonight however, as he should’ve done better with a clearing header for the first goal and Cristiano Ronaldo completely destroyed him with this skill and turn:

Cristiano Ronaldo spinning Smalling, rolling back the old years ?.

pic.twitter.com/xFuKfIh419 — TC. (@TotalCristiano) January 12, 2020

Ronaldo used to be full of moments like this, but he slowly grew into a goal scoring machine instead. You can see the exact moment when Smalling commits to the tackle and it’s over from that point.