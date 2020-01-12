Video: Ice-cool Cristiano Ronaldo fires Juventus two goals up against Roma with penalty

Roma tend to be good at home so this looked like a huge test for Juventus tonight, but they’ve just gone 2-0 up after ten minutes.

Merih Demiral continued to show his worth with the opener, before Roma shot themselves in the foot and gifted Juventus a penalty when trying to play out from the back.

Obviously Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take it, and his finish was predictably cool:

He just waits for the keeper to move and he tucks it past him in the opposite corner. There’s still a long way to go, but it looks like the next goal could be crucial.