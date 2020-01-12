Maybe everyone should just show a bit more patience when it comes to a young player establishing themselves at a huge club.

Merih Demiral struggled for game time when he moved to Juventus in the Summer, that led to plenty of transfer speculation with The Mirror linking him with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.

He’s started to play in recent weeks and he’s come up with a big contribution as he opened the scoring tonight:

Merih Demiral goal on a day number 3151 since Inter won a trophy. #demiral #RomaJuve pic.twitter.com/0K6Nd7GNqV — Days Since Inter Won A Trophy (@InterMerdaaa) January 12, 2020

It takes a few views to figure out if Chris Smalling should do better here, but it looks like it’s his mistake, He gets caught under the ball and fails to clear the ball. If anything he also guides it away from his teammate and into Demiral’s path.

It’s still early, but this could be pivotal in the outcome of the game.