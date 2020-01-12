Menu

Video: Neymar fires PSG in front with a classy finish vs Monaco

AS Monaco
It wasn’t that long ago when this fixture could’ve gone a long way to deciding the title. Unfortunately Monaco lost a lot of their best players and fell away, but they could still give PSG a shock tonight.

Indeed they’ve even gone 2-1 up after coming from behind to cancel out this nice finish from Neymar. Former Monaco man Kylian Mbappe is involved in the move, but Neymar just looks in total control before firing past the keeper:

PSG are totally dominant against most teams so it’s games like this where they need Neymar to come up with some big moments. He and Mbappe will need to drag their team back into this as Monaco threaten to take all three points.

