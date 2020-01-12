Video: Stunning individual goal and a classy finish from Mahrez puts Man City 2-0 up against Aston Villa

It must be tough for Man City to motivate themselves just now, the title looks lost and they should comfortably finish in second place.

Aston Villa on the other hand have everything to play for and this had the makings of an upset on paper, but City have gone to Villa Park and blown their opponents away in the first 30 minutes.

Ryad Mahrez put them firmly in control with a excellently taken double in a matter of minutes. Firstly he finished smartly at the near post after some great individual play:

Riyad Mahrez opens the scoring at Villa Park with a superb solo goal! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #BOUWAT here: https://t.co/OAEb33oK6k

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/nXG2RPAHWd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2020

The second came after some disastrous defending from Villa, but Aguero does well to keep it in and it’s well taken by the Algerian:

Danny Drinkwater will not want to see this goal again! A nightmare start for the debutant ? Manchester City are running riot at Villa Park ? ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #AVLMCI here:

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/svfK54bjyw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2020

Sergio Aguero made it 3-0 before the half hour mark, so this one looks done already. Aston Villa really need to improve defensively if they want to stay up.