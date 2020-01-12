Video: Valverde sees red for Real Madrid with one of the most CYNICAL tackles you will ever see

There’s nothing more irritating as a fan than seeing a player escape with a booking for a cynical foul that stops a counter attack in full flow.

Fede Valverde at least has the decency to wait until he was the last man before this effort, but it might be one of the most cynical fouls you will ever see. His only thought is to make sure he brings the player down, and he succeeds:

Real Madrid’s won this fxcking game and credits should go to my boy Fede Valverde for avoiding this 1vs1, what a fxcking guy, doing what he had to do without hesitating, sacrificing for the team #HalaMadridpic.twitter.com/qDdGoyHWuv — Fedevalverdeísmo (@FedeValverde_) January 12, 2020

Interestingly it actually paid off for Real Madrid. This looked like a certain goal before Valverde intervened, but nothing came of the free-kick and they went on to win the game on penalties.