Xavi turns down Barcelona job for now, willing to resume talks in June

According to ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Moises Llorens, Barcelona legend Xavi has agreed to resume talks over the possibility of becoming the Catalan giants’ next boss in June.

It appears as though the ex-midfielder isn’t willing to return to his former club at the mid-season point, despite AS suggesting that Barcelona chiefs were willing to hand Xavi a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Xavi is one of the Blaugrana’s best ever players, there’s no doubt that the Spaniard’s potential appointment would be seen as a dream return by many supporters.

Xavi y el Barça pactan volver a hablar de todo en junio. Ahora no viene. En breve más información en @ESPNDeportes @ESPNFC — moisESPN (@moillorens) January 12, 2020

Ernesto Valverde’s position as the team’s boss has come under question since Barcelona were defeated by Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the rebranded Spanish Super Cup tournament.

With Xavi informing the club that he’s unwilling to leave his position at Qatari club Al Sadd at this moment in time, should Barcelona wait until the summer to potentially appoint him or should they explore other candidates?

Xavi could be seen as an ideal candidate to replace Valverde considering his relationship with many members of Barcelona’s squad.

Given that he’s a former teammate of plenty of the side’s current stars, he may be able to get the best out of the side.