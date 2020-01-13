It wasn’t clear if the speculation around Ernesto Valverde’s future would prevent any players from coming or going at the Nou Camp, but it seems like one defender will complete his temporary switch away.

Jean Clair Todibo certainly looks like a big talent, but he barely played at Toulouse before moving to Spain so regular first team football should help his development. Despite his impending exit, it doesn’t look like this is the end of his Barcelona career.

READ MORE: Neymar drops Barcelona transfer hint as he heaps praise on potential new manager

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Todibo has agreed to move to German side Schalke for the rest of the season. It sounds like AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen also made moves to try and sign him, but the player has chosen Schalke and the deal could be completed tomorrow.

Crucially there wont be an option to buy inserted into that loan deal, so it looks like the plan will be for him to return to Spain for next season. It’s also interesting to note that the report states the the player himself was adamant that there shouldn’t be an option to buy, so he clearly still thinks he has a future at Barca.

Real Madrid have had success with players going to the Bundesliga and developing – Achraf Hakimi and Dani Carvajal are the most prominent examples, so Barca will be hoping that the Frenchman develops in a similar way.