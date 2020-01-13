Barcelona tipped to do something they haven’t done in 17 years with announcement expected

Barcelona are reportedly all set to announce Quique Setien as their new coach, as he will replace Ernesto Valverde with confirmation expected in the coming days.

The Catalan giants have won back-to-back La Liga titles under Valverde, but their failures in the Champions League coupled with the latest setback in the Spanish Super Cup last week have seemingly raised question marks over his future at the Nou Camp.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it has already been decided that Setien will replace Valverde on the bench, but the wait for an official announcement could be delayed until Tuesday.

It’s noted that they are still finalising details of the settlement with Valverde as they will end his contract early, and it’s reported by Sport that this is the first time in 17 years that the reigning La Liga champions are set to sack their coach.

The last man to face the axe was Louis van Gaal in January 2003, and so that shows the level of patience and faith that Barcelona have shown in their coaches since to either give them time to turn things around, split amicably on their terms or allow the respective contracts to run down.

However, evidently the hierarchy has felt the need for a change in this instance, as per the report above, and it looks as though it is merely a matter of time before Setien is officially announced as Valverde’s successor.

As noted above, those two exits from Europe to Roma and Liverpool despite holding commanding leads won’t have reflected well on Valverde, and it seems as though the latest shortcomings have resulted in the decision to replace him.

It clearly takes a lot for Barcelona to feel it necessary to step in and make a change, but Valverde is expected to now end that wait for a sacking to take place at the club.