Real Madrid have reportedly been dealt an injury blow as Sergio Ramos could be sidelined by an ankle sprain for up to two weeks.

Los Blancos lifted the Spanish Super Cup at the weekend as they secured their first major trophy of the season, but it appears as though it may have come at a price.

SEE MORE: Video: Real Madrid president comes up with extraordinary lie to quash Paul Pogba transfer rumours

According to AS, Ramos picked up an ankle sprain during the win over Atletico Madrid and could now be ruled out of action for up to 15 days.

It remains to be seen how accurate that recovery timeline is as naturally it will depend on how it heals and responds to treatment to determine whether or not he could return sooner or perhaps isn’t risked for a little longer than first planned.

However, should that two-week timeline hold up, that could see Ramos miss games against Sevilla and Valladolid, with the plan from a Real Madrid perspective perhaps being to ensure that he’s fully healthy and ready to feature against Atleti in their league meeting on February 1.

Either way, it’s a blow for the Spanish giants as they continue their La Liga title battle with Barcelona this season, with the two rivals locked level on 40 points at the top of the table after 19 games.

Ramos continues to be an influential figure with his experience and leadership at the back, and so now Zinedine Zidane will seemingly have to find a way to deal with his absence and fill that void until he is ready to make his comeback.