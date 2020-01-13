Manchester United are reportedly set to hold further talks over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes as sections of the Portuguese press suggest a deal could be concluded in hours.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been once again strongly linked with Man Utd this January, with the Mail reporting that he’s informed his club of his desire for them to accept the Red Devils’ bid for him.

There’s now been another update from the print edition of A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, which states that a deal worth a total of roughly €70million looks imminent and could be concluded in the next few hours.

United fans will hope this proves accurate, though they’ve been here before with Fernandes, who was strongly linked with them over and over again during the summer.

Obviously, the Portugal international’s arrival never came in that particular transfer window, but it makes sense that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might now be pushing even harder to strengthen in midfield.

It’s not been the best start to the season at Old Trafford, and Fernandes looks a player who could help MUFC improve a great deal.

With Paul Pogba missing so much of the campaign through injury, United need someone with Fernandes’ quality and creativity in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old also has a mean shot on him, meaning he could potentially hit double figures for goals and take the heat off the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front.