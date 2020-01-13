There’s still an ignorance from plenty of British fans over the quality of player that plays in Scotland, but plenty of clubs have started to realise that big talents can be picked up for relatively small fees.

Due to the reputation of the league it’s always going to be tough for Celtic to demand the exorbitant transfer fees that we see in some other leagues, but including a sell on clause is a smart way for them to take in some extra cash.

Moussa Dembele moved on to Lyon and he’s quickly established himself as a key part of their attack. He’s still only 23 but he managed 20 goals last season and already has 14 this time round, so it was only a matter of time before the big names came calling.

According to a recent story in The Daily Record, it’s Juventus who are displaying some big interest in the Frenchman. He could be the ideal option to lead their attack in the long term, with Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo both approaching the end of their careers.

The good news for Celtic is the report states they have a 10% sell on clause from when he joined Lyon, and they also indicate that Lyon are going to ask for at least €100m to part with their star man. That would result in a tidy sum of €10m for Celtic.

It’s frustrating for Celtic fans that they can’t command that kind of fee in the first place, but that windfall could be huge when it comes to helping them secure Fraser Forster or Mohamed Elyounoussi on longer term deals.