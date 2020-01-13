Chelsea will have to pay Antonio Conte a further £85,000 after they lost their legal battle as it was ruled he was unfairly sacked by the Blues in 2018.

An employment tribunal has overseen the case as the Italian has looked for compensation from Chelsea after his dismissal, adding yet more pay-outs from owner Roman Abramovich to former managers since he bought the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the tribunal has ruled that Conte was unfairly sacked and so is owed £85,000 from his old club, while it’s added that they’ve paid out £26.6m for him, his staff and the legal proceedings as the whole situation has evidently hit their pockets hard.

‘The complaint of unfair dismissal is well founded,’ the judge said. ‘The respondent (Chelsea) shall pay to the claimant (Conte) a basic award of £1,524 and a compensatory award of £83,682, being a total of £85,206.’

It’s added in the report that Abramovich may well have now splashed out £90m in total on sacking managers during his time at Stamford Bridge, and that seemingly won’t be the end of it depending on how successful they are in the coming years.

On one hand, they’ll no doubt be pleased to draw a close to the Conte case, but it has resulted in yet more money being given out with the Italian tactician now happily settled and back in management at Inter.