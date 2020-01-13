Chelsea youngster Reece James has been talked up as ‘the real deal’ by pundit Garth Crooks after his strong performance in the Blues’ weekend win over Burnley.

James continues to play regularly for Frank Lampard’s side this season, forming part of a youthful team that has also featured the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi on a regular basis.

The 20-year-old’s fine performance in the Premier League victory against Burnley this weekend has now earned him a place in Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport.

Analysing James’ game, Crooks admits he previously criticised him for a mistake in Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham earlier in the season, but that he now believes he has learned from that to show that he truly is a top talent.

He said: “This lad has caught my eye before and I’m not in the least bit surprised he has finally made my team. He is starting to look like the real deal.

“Some of you may remember me admonishing him after Chelsea’s defeat against West Ham when Aaron Cresswell got the better of him. The Chelsea youngster seems to have learned a lesson from that experience and is impressive in defence and attack.”

Many Chelsea fans are excited about James’ potential, with the England Under-21 international first really catching the eye on loan at Wigan last season before returning to Stamford Bridge last summer.