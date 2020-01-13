Classy gesture from Brighton star Mat Ryan with donation to Australian bushfire relief

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan has successfully raised around £15,000 and will donate it to an Australian bushfire animal rescue charity.

The Aussie international made a pledge before the weekend that he would donate $500 Australian dollars for every save made by a goalkeeper in the Premier League.

In total, 56 were made across the 10 fixtures, with Ryan himself contributing five in Brighton’s loss to Everton.

That works out at around £15,000 according to Sky Sports, and the money will no doubt be welcomed by the relief and rescue team as they look to cope with the disaster being caused by the ongoing bushfires.

It’s added that a number of sporting figures across the world are set to make large donations too in order to try and lend a helping hand in any way they can, but this is a classy gesture from Ryan who will perhaps look to continue to raise money in the coming weeks as it will require more than just a short-term fix to try and overcome the disaster in the best way possible.