Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has raised fears that talisman Harry Kane could be ruled out for the rest of the season with his hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old had been crucial this year after bagging 17 goals and two assists in 25 appearances as he continued to lead the line for Spurs.

As noted by Sky Sports, the England international had to undergo surgery on the issue and was upbeat after the procedure was done, but Mourinho has now seemingly raised doubts over whether or not Tottenham will see Kane in action again this season.

“We try the best we can. News on Harry we don’t have and if you ask me every time we come here the answer will be the same,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“We expect him to be out until mid-April, end of April, May, even next season I don’t know.”

It’s unclear if Mourinho was simply frustrated by being asked about Kane’s return again or if he was offering an accurate picture of the potential recovery time for his prolific forward. Either way, it’s surely enough to worry Tottenham fans as they’ll no doubt miss him for however long he’s out for, and having his summer and pre-season disrupted by rehabilitation will be far from ideal.

Spurs face Middlesbrough in their FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night, and that’s followed by a busy couple of weeks with Premier League games coming thick and fast before the Champions League returns with their clash against RB Leipzig on February 19.

In turn, they’ll hope to get Kane back as soon as possible, but despite the seemingly positive picture he painted after surgery, Mourinho has doubts over whether or not he’ll be back as initially touted in April, as per Sky Sports.

Should Kane’s comeback be pushed back as far as next season, it will be interesting to see what Tottenham do in the January transfer window as they’ll arguably need to bring in additional firepower to cope without their first-choice striker.