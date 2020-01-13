Cristiano Ronaldo praised for his reaction to Nicolo Zaniolo’s injury vs Roma

The personalities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are often brought up in the tedious argument over which player is better, but it does seem like there are plenty of examples which praise Ronaldo for being caring and humble.

There was an awful moment between Roma and Juventus last night when Nicolo Zaniola went down with an awful looking injury. He’s a key player for Roma and Italy, but it now seems like he will miss the rest of the season and the Euros.

This account has emerged from the paramedic who attended to the injury, and it seems that the Portuguese star proved his class yet again with his reaction:

The paramedic: “Ronaldo’s behaviour on the pitch when we came to get Zaniolo was somewhat strange, I didn’t expect it from a player of his caliber. He was more worried than some Roma players. I have never met someone more humble in my life.” pic.twitter.com/hljMVPCi9E — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 13, 2020

Obviously there are certain examples which suggest Ronaldo is far from perfect, but it’s stories like this that do make him seem more likeable.

If you see the footage it does look like he’s showing a lot of concern for his fellow pro while some of the Roma players are just wandering about.

Perhaps they didn’t realise just how bad the injury was, but it’s interesting to hear someone go out of their way to praise him like this.