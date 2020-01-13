Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in a touted 18-month loan move.

Spurs have suffered significant injury blows this month with both Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane both being sidelined for an extended period.

In turn, that could now force them into action in the January transfer window, and it appears as though Mourinho is set to receive his first boost with the arrival of a midfield reinforcement.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, a deal has been agreed for Fernandes and the signing could be announced imminently, while he added that West Ham Utd were never involved in a potential transfer battle for the 21-year-old.

It comes after BBC Sport reported earlier on Monday that the youngster could be in England for his medical as he looks set to become Mourinho’s first signing as Tottenham boss, and it now remains to be seen if others will follow in the coming weeks.

Further, it’s added in that report that Spurs will have an option to turn the loan deal into a permanent switch in 2021, and so it will be down to Fernandes to try and impress during his time in north London to earn a long-term stay with Tottenham.

The talented starlet has made 59 appearances for the senior Benfica side, scoring three goals while providing seven assists, and that comes after impressing at youth level for the Portuguese giants while he has been capped twice by the senior national team too.

With that in mind, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and now he’ll hope his touted move to north London to link up with Tottenham and Mourinho will help take his game to the next level.