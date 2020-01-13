Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes has reportedly informed his club that he wants to be allowed a transfer to Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been strongly linked with Man Utd this January as the Daily Mirror have recently claimed a bid is in the works, and it may be that things have moved along fast.

The latest from the Daily Mail is that United have now made a bid for Fernandes and that the 25-year-old has seemingly pushed for his club to let him leave.

It is surely now only a matter of time before this transfer goes through, and Red Devils fans will be delighted if they can get their man.

Fernandes has shone with Sporting, looking an incredible talent with his goals and assists record from midfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could definitely do with someone like that in the middle of the park after a difficult first half of the season.

Paul Pogba has been out injured and the remaining players in that area of the pitch have not really provided United’s forwards with enough opportunities.

Fernandes has the ability to bring more creativity to the side and also contribute more goals himself from midfield to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford and co.