Arsenal have confirmed that defender Dinos Mavropanos has joined FC Nuremberg on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners in 2018 but has gone on to make just eight appearances across three campaigns in a bit-part role.

As per the club’s official statement, he will now spend the rest of this season with Nuremberg and both Arsenal and Mavropanos himself will no doubt see it as an opportunity for him to get regular playing time to help develop and improve his game.

While he has shown his quality at times, gaining experience and maturity will be key for him at this stage of his career, and with a lack of opportunities at the Emirates, it seems like a sensible decision for all concerned.

There was also a generally positive reaction to the news from Arsenal fans too, as seen in some of their tweets below, as they wished the defender well during his loan spell away from the club while also insisting that it was the right decision for him.

Arsenal will no doubt continue to monitor him and be hopeful that he does indeed now get minutes under his belt at a decent level, after which he will likely return in the summer to try and stake his claim again under Mikel Arteta.

In the more immediate future though, given Arsenal have conceded 31 goals in 22 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the joint-worst defensive record of the top 10 teams, they will surely be eager to bolster their defensive options to shore things up in that department.

As per The Sun, Shkodran Mustafi is also being linked with an exit this month, and so Arteta will surely be expecting reinforcements to arrive to fill those voids, with the Arsenal fans below certainly predicting some more business to come.

Good for him, hope he doesnt get hurt again — ?????????? ? (@Silentinho) January 13, 2020

So surely this means we’re signing a new centre back? ??????????????? — ? (@FtblKyle_) January 13, 2020

This will do him good. Looked really good when he came into the team. Injury really hurt his progression. All the best Dinos — Lyle (@afclyle) January 13, 2020

Good luck Dinos — evan ? (@afcevan) January 13, 2020

Ffs BUY SOMEONE FINALLY!! — Samuel™ (@AFCSamueI) January 13, 2020

goodluck dinos. smash it out there! — Rey ? (@alltimerey) January 13, 2020

Any replacements lined up lads gonna have no centre backs left at this rate? — HarryAFC????????? (@Haroldinho__7) January 13, 2020

Great, mustafi also going, which means we will sign a defender soon — Mohammed10???? (@GrMohammed10) January 13, 2020

Holding Mustafi Luiz and Sokratis the only remaining cb options. We’re definitely getting a cb in January. Let’s goooo — Abhimeyang™ (@abhim3yang) January 13, 2020

Good move for him. I still believe he can be a good player for us in the future. Hopefully, he gets a lot of game time there in Germany and can stay fit. — A (@invincibles_0L) January 13, 2020

Dinos done, Mustafi next. Blimey. — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) January 13, 2020