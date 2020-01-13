Barcelona have reportedly received a double boost on the injury front with positive news on both Arthur and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Catalan giants will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of their defeat in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals last week.

SEE MORE: Six-time Serie A-winning coach eyes Barcelona job amid Valverde exit talk

Further, as per Mundo Deportivo, there is strong speculation that coach Ernesto Valverde could be sacked imminently which in turn will no doubt dominate the club’s attention this week.

However, whether it’s Valverde or his successor preparing for their next games, they are seemingly set to receive a boost as both Arthur and Ter Stegen were seen on the training pitch on Monday, according to Sport.

It’s added that Arthur took part in the session with the rest of the group, while Barca’s first-choice goalkeeper is also said to have handed them a boost after being seen on the training pitch as he steps up his recovery.

His return will no doubt be the bigger boost given his importance in the starting line-up, but Arthur’s quality and dynamic in midfield will be a welcome option in the coming games to offer competition for places.

Ter Stegen has missed the last two games as a result of his knee injury, while Arthur’s troublesome injury has resulted in him being absent for seven outings, and so he will no doubt be itching to get back into contention.

Barcelona return to action against Granada on Sunday night, but it remains to be seen if either are given the green light to perhaps at least be included in the matchday squad.