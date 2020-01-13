Juventus reportedly value midfielder Emre Can at around €30m, and it’s suggested such an offer could convince them to sell this month.

The 26-year-old has had a limited role so far this season having made just eight appearances in Serie A, while he wasn’t included in their Champions League squad.

In turn, it seems as though he isn’t a key piece in Maurizio Sarri’s plans moving forward, with competition for places in the Juventus midfield fierce as the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi and Aaron Ramsey also battle for a starting berth.

However, the Turin giants won’t let the German international leave on the cheap it seems, as Calciomercato report that it would take an offer of at least €30m to test their resolve and consider an exit for Can.

It remains to be seen if any interested party is willing to pay such a hefty fee, especially for a player who hasn’t played that much this season and is seemingly surplus to requirements for the reigning Serie A champions.

While Can boasts quality and experience at the highest level and could be a sensible addition to many top clubs around Europe, that is a lot of money.

With that in mind, it could price him out of a move, unless Juventus are perhaps willing to compromise in the coming weeks.

As noted by the Daily Mail, it has been suggested that the former Liverpool man has already rejected a move to Man Utd this month to avoid disrespecting his old club by joining their bitter rivals, and so time will tell if there are any another clubs with the spending power required to prise him away from Juventus before the transfer deadline.