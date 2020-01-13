Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for versatile Leeds United youngster Henri Kumwenda after scouting the player.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are keeping close tabs on the form of the 18-year-old forward, and are also monitoring his contract situation at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will definitely snap up this promising wonderkid, but Kumwenda seems exactly the type of player Jurgen Klopp has targeted in recent times.

LFC had a quiet summer as they built for the future rather than making expensive big-name additions to their squad.

Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg arrived at Anfield and look like exciting prospects for the future, so a signing like Kumwenda could be another worthwhile purchase with the view to building around him in a few years’ time.

Football Insider claim Kumwenda has received rave reviews for his performances at youth level for Leeds, who have tended to produce a number of quality young players in recent times.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be keen to keep a closer eye on the teenager now that there’s a chance he’ll be joining them in the future!