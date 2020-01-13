Liverpool reportedly look to have been dealt a blow to their transfer plans for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele following the news of a major injury to Luis Suarez.

The Reds had been linked with an interest in signing Dembele by Spanish outlet El Desmarque, but one imagines that potential deal will now have become a great deal trickier to get done.

This is suggested in a report from the Daily Mirror, who explain that the injury to Barca star Suarez may have inadvertently hurt his old club Liverpool.

The Mirror quote an official statement from Barcelona saying that the Uruguay international is set to be out of action for four months.

This surely means the Catalan giants won’t be rushing to sell any other attacking players this January, with Dembele likely to become a more important part of the squad.

The France international has had his struggles in his time at the Nou Camp, but this could now be his opportunity to play more often and show what he can do with a regular run in the team.

Most Liverpool fans probably won’t be that bothered by this development anyway, with Dembele not exactly making much sense as a priority transfer target anyway.

Jurgen Klopp already has a world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while recent signing Takumi Minamino can also play in a variety of attacking positions.

There seems little room for Dembele, even if he is a top young talent who looks like he could be a decent fit for Klopp’s style of play.