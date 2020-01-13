Loads of fans of Manchester United and their rivals are mocking the comments made by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Manchester City.

The Norwegian tactician is not having the best of times at Old Trafford at the moment, with United suffering a poor first half to the season.

Despite bouncing back with a 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend, Man Utd’s Carabao Cup hopes are hanging by a thread after a 3-1 home defeat to rivals City in the first leg of their semi-final last week.

Still, Solskjaer managed to find what he felt was one positive, as he said City playing such a strong team for the game shows how much they respect United.

Needless to say, this suggests a small-time mentality that has not gone down well at all with a number of fans on Twitter.

Here are just some of the responses to Solskjaer’s bizarre take on City’s team, including many rightly pointing out that Pep Guardiola actually did rest a lot of his key players despite the comfortable victory…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "When you play Man City in the Carabao Cup and they put their strongest team out, you know that you've gone places because that means they respect us." How the mighty have fallen. ? pic.twitter.com/RUTqZYIJKA — Nitwik Football (@NitwikFootball) January 12, 2020

When you play Man City in a Carabao cup tie and they put their strongest team out you know you're going places because they respect us = Solskjaer It's a Semi Final

It's a Derby

It's at OT

Aguero and Jesus were on the bench

He's worrying at times — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 12, 2020

Guardiola didn’t even bother starting either of his strikers, so confident was he that he has Solskjær and United’s number. It was cringeworthy & embarrassing. https://t.co/GZIKyEtwmx — Trequartista™?? (@grant_robbins) January 12, 2020

? Never change Ole! RT @Coral: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ‘’When you play Man City in the Carabao Cup and they put their strongest team out, you know you've gone places because that means they respect us.’’ pic.twitter.com/xA45NWsdl2 — Dwayne Owen (@dwayneowen) January 12, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “When you play against Man City in the Carabao Cup, and they put out their strongest team, you know you’re going places…” This is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. They didn’t even have Aguero, Ederson, Jesus, Silva. ???? pic.twitter.com/kKme51ZnnF — Devils of United ? (@DevilsOfUnited) January 12, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on MOTD: ‘When you play Man City in the Carabao Cup and they put their strongest team out, you know you've gone places because that means they respect us.’ A) not even true, no Aguero, Bravo in goal etc B) uproar if David Moyes had said this as MUFC manager — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) January 12, 2020

Absolutely bizarre clutch comment from Solskjaer, how embarrassing #MUFC https://t.co/cpEvcOvMhj — JP (@notoriousBWFC) January 12, 2020

Honors Mourinho at United:

– Best finish 2nd

– 2 domestic cups

– Europa League champion Ole Solskjær at United:

– Played against City’s starting eleven. pic.twitter.com/sHLpBwB2md — Mehryar (@Mehryar10) January 12, 2020

Apparently Solskjaer thinks that an XI containing Bravo in goal and no striker is City's strongest team. Absolutely clueless ??? https://t.co/uNA5nsNCBS — The Blue City (@TheBIueCity) January 12, 2020