Loads of fans mock “embarrassing” comments from Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Loads of fans of Manchester United and their rivals are mocking the comments made by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Manchester City.

The Norwegian tactician is not having the best of times at Old Trafford at the moment, with United suffering a poor first half to the season.

Despite bouncing back with a 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend, Man Utd’s Carabao Cup hopes are hanging by a thread after a 3-1 home defeat to rivals City in the first leg of their semi-final last week.

Still, Solskjaer managed to find what he felt was one positive, as he said City playing such a strong team for the game shows how much they respect United.

Needless to say, this suggests a small-time mentality that has not gone down well at all with a number of fans on Twitter.

Here are just some of the responses to Solskjaer’s bizarre take on City’s team, including many rightly pointing out that Pep Guardiola actually did rest a lot of his key players despite the comfortable victory…

