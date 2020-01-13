Manchester United are reportedly eager to try to get Bruno Fernandes’ price tag down by including Angel Gomes as part of the transfer deal.

The latest update on the Fernandes transfer saga from the Transfer Window Podcast states that there are a number of complications in the deal despite talks progressing well.

Duncan Castles explains in the podcast that Sporting Lisbon want €75million for their star player, but that United are reluctant to pay that fee.

He goes on to say that Man Utd see youngster Gomes as a player who could make sense as one to use to lower that price, though the 19-year-old may not be keen on the switch to Portugal.

Despite that, Gomes’ contract situation means the Red Devils see it as pragmatic to try to get rid of him, despite previously trying to tie him down to a new deal, having been unable to meet his high demands.

MUFC fans will no doubt be disappointed to see a homegrown talent like Gomes looking like being on his way out of Old Trafford, but it would certainly be smart business to use him in a deal for Fernandes.

Castles adds, however, that Sporting expect this deal will go through, so fans can perhaps be optimistic that their club will find a way to meet all the demands required in order to land a top player who’d surely strengthen this struggling side.