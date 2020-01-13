Manchester United have possibly dropped a big hint over a completed transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the Portugal international in the last few days, with A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, suggesting a deal could be imminent.

Man Utd fans will no doubt have been keeping a close eye on the news for transfer updates throughout the day, and this tweet from United suggests they may have something official for them soon…

M-U-F-C here we go, here we go… ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2020

While on the face of it this just looks like an innocent little update on the club’s week, the use of the words ‘here we go’ and the sneaky-looking eyes emoji has caused a bit of a stir.

The phrase ‘here we go’ is often used by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano when he has a big story, and he tends to be particularly good on Man Utd transfer news.

His response suggests he thinks the tweet may be a hint too, which has only further excited Red Devils supporters…

? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2020

