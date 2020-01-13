Manchester United have reportedly slashed Paul Pogba’s asking price from €180million to just €100m after his struggles this season.

The France international has missed much of the campaign so far through injury, and this followed an indifferent run of form for the Red Devils anyway.

It seems this may have seen Pogba’s stock massively fall as Don Balon report on this big change in stance from United, while they add that Real Madrid also seem to be focusing on signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek instead.

It remains to be seen if Pogba can come back from this, but Man Utd are perhaps now planning for life without the 26-year-old at Old Trafford.

If this report is accurate, it could mean the former Juventus man leaves for relatively cheap in the near future, while other midfielders seem to be on their way in.

A report from A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, suggests a deal for MUFC to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes is edging closer, and he could fill a similar role to Pogba in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Meanwhile, they’ve also been linked with Wolves ace Ruben Neves by Goal, and Tottenham’s Harry Winks by The Athletic.