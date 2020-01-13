Two more clubs have reportedly joined the running to seal the transfer of Manchester United ace Ashley Young.

It’s been widely reported by BBC Sport and others that Young is keen on leaving Man Utd after interest from Inter Milan this January.

And now it seems Inter could face competition from fellow Serie A side Lazio for Young’s signature, while Crystal Palace may also be in contention to try to keep him in the Premier League, according to the Sun.

United could probably still do with the versatile wide-man as cover in their squad, with Young a long-serving and experienced figure who’s captained the side on a number of occasions.

Still, they could also no doubt do better than the 34-year-old if they were able to spend some money and get some business done this January.

It’s not always easy to do business in the middle of the season, so it will be interesting to see how that affects the club’s stance on keeping Young.