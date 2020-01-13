It’s still not clear when things completely flipped and agents held all the power instead of the clubs, but that certainly seems to be the case between Manchester United and Mino Raiola just now.

Raiola represents various United players past and present – including Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kiko Macheda and Sergio Romero. He also used to represent Romelu Lukaku and according to a report from Sky Sports, he teamed up with Jesse Lingard a few days ago.

The main thing with those names it the general trend seems to be towards getting them away from Old Trafford, even if some have proven they weren’t up to the required standard anymore.

It’s well publicised that Jesse Lingard has had an awful run of form, he’s yet to score or provide an assist in the league this season, but that’s not stopped his new agent trying to get him a move.

According to a recent podcast with Duncan Castles, it looks like Serie A is the most likely destination with AC Milan, Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli all being offered the midfielder.

Marcos Rojo’s exit strategy. https://t.co/7O6aMiCQBU pic.twitter.com/UvFE4iwGCP — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) January 13, 2020

It could be an interesting one because it’s not even clear if the club or the fans would miss him much if he left. It’s never good to see a youth product have to move on, but he’s holding the team back just now with his performances.

There’s no sign of anything being imminent just now, but we know that Raiola has a big presence and will pursue any opening for his client. It’s also possible he will threaten to withhold future transfers if a certain club doesn’t sign him, so this could be an interesting few weeks for Lingard.