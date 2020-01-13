Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen for the club to try doing a deal to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has struggled for much of his time at Barca, despite previously looking one of the most exciting young players in the world at former club Borussia Dortmund.

According to Don Balon, it now seems both Arsenal and Liverpool are vying for Dembele’s signature in a potential £85million deal.

The report states both Premier League giants are ready to pay that much for Dembele, with Arteta keen on improving his attacking options at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard has inherited a difficult job with the Gunners since his recent move from Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City, and will surely need some big signings to get his project off the ground.

Dembele seems a player who could shine in this Arsenal side, with a move away from Barcelona perhaps necessary for him to get his career back on track.

Liverpool could also be a decent destination for the 22-year-old, though a signing like that is surely less of a top priority for Jurgen Klopp due to his world class options up front at the moment.