It’s Monday morning and that means master tactician Garth Crooks has been picking his team of the week following the latest Premier League action.

As is often the case, the pundit has gone for one or two rather odd tactical choices as he opted for a very attack-minded 3-4-3 formation.

This includes right-back Reece James as one of the three centre-backs, Juan Mata as a right wing-back, and a central midfield pairing of Kevin De Bruyne and…Liverpool *striker* Roberto Firmino.

Explaining this bold choice on BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The Brazil international usually plays up front but his work-rate and – for such a gifted player – his surprising physicality mean he could handle a midfield role in my team.

“He’s been in hot form since he scored the winner in the Club World Club final and, clearly, so are Liverpool, who look unstoppable at the moment.”

In fairness, it’s not like Crooks is ever going to actually have to pick this team and put it out on the pitch, so why not let him express himself with these creative tactical ideas?

In terms of personnel, it’s hard to argue with, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United dominating the team after fine performances in their latest games.

Here’s the latest Premier League team of the week line up in full: