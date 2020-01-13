Real Madrid are reportedly ready to consider shifting their focus away from the transfer of Kylian Mbappe in favour of signing Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

According to Diario Gol, it seems Mane is an option for Real, who could even hand him the prestigious number ten shirt if he moves to the Bernabeu.

Mbappe and Mane are both among the finest attacking players in the world right now and could undoubtedly strengthen this Madrid side, though Diario Gol suggest Real have some doubts over whether they’ll be able to sign the PSG front-man.

Los Blancos remain in something of a transitional period following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018, with summer signing Eden Hazard yet to really hit the heights expected of him.

That means there’s surely room for Mane in Zinedine Zidane’s side, though Liverpool will no doubt do all they can to keep the Senegal international.

With the Reds flying high under Jurgen Klopp, there is likely to be less pressure to sell their big names to Europe’s super clubs than at points in the past.

Liverpool have had to see the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona in recent years, but there is now a far bigger pull factor at Anfield.

Klopp’s side are reigning European Champions and also have a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table, suggesting more silverware is just around the corner.

This is not guaranteed at Real Madrid right now as Zidane struggles to replicate his previous success with the Spanish giants.