It’s starting to look like clubs will only attempt to do business in January if something has gone drastically wrong.

That could be a complete loss of form that requires a new signing to bring some life to the team, but sometimes an awful injury can force a team into action.

Nicolo Zaniolo was a key player for Roma this season and even looked like he might be crucial to Italy in Euro 2020, but there was plenty of concern when he went down with an injury against Juventus last night.

Unfortunately it looks like he might miss the rest of the season, but Fabrizio Romano has indicated the Romans were looking to sign an out of favour Liverpool player to replace him:

AS Roma today asked for Xherdan Shaqiri on loan as Zaniolo replacement (he’s now injuried). Liverpool refused to loan him out on January. No chance. ? #LFC #Shaqiri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2020

On paper it looked like the deal could be good for all parties, Shaqiri has barely played this season and young players like Curtis Jones have started to show what they can do, but it seems the move is a non starter.

He might not be needed now, but an injury to Salah, Mane or Firmino would leave Jurgen Klopp short of options up front and then the Swiss player would be needed.

It looks like Roma will need to look elsewhere for replacements.