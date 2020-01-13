“Not even close” – Sergio Aguero vs Thierry Henry debate settled by comprehensive online poll

There’s been some debate doing the rounds today about Sergio Aguero vs Thierry Henry as the greatest striker to play in the Premier League.

Manchester City goal machine Aguero last night scored a superb hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Aston Villa to overtake Henry in the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts.

In the process, the Argentine also becomes the highest scoring overseas player in the top flight, and also sits top for hat-tricks, with 12 in total.

While there’s no doubt Aguero is a world class forward of the highest order, it seems the people have spoken…and they still think Arsenal legend Henry is the best…

?Morning Poll? – After Sergio Aguero overtook Thierry Henry's Premier League overseas goal record – we want to know who you think was better? ? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2020

A poll put out by Sky Sports this morning has ended with a result of 63% voting for Henry, and just 37% for Aguero – a comprehensive victory for the Frenchman.

Many fans, seemingly from a number of clubs other than just Arsenal, have also left comments suggesting there’s really very little to debate.

While Aguero is clearly an immense goal-scorer, he perhaps loses points for generally playing in an expensively-assembled City side that have dominated the division since his arrival in a way that was not as consistently the case in Henry’s time at Arsenal.

With 177 Premier League goals, Sergio Aguero is now the highest-scoring overseas player in the top-flight, surpassing Thierry Henry. The Manchester City talisman has now also scored more hat-tricks (12) than any other player in the league's history. One of the best. ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/uYRKi2elgA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 13, 2020

On top of that, the former Gunners hero tends to be seen as a better all-rounder, having also been a prolific creator of goals, whilst scoring a variety of strikes from long range or with the help of his dazzling dribbling skills.

Here are some of the responses to the debate…

Henry ngl — The other Treble (@Jay10361673) January 13, 2020

Henry every single day of the week. It’s not even close. — Harry Peterson (@harrypeterson_) January 13, 2020

As a Man Utd fan… it's not even close pic.twitter.com/s6kOzuX35k — Ben Elliott (@Cellardawrs) January 13, 2020

Henry is the best Premier league player of all time — evan ? (@afcevan) January 13, 2020

i grew up watching Henry play he was on a another level Aguero nowhere near him — naslfc (@naslfc1) January 13, 2020

I remember Thierry playing at Anfield once, he got subbed and the whole ground gave him a standing ovation, it was that good. — Steve Mitchell (@SteveMitchellDJ) January 13, 2020

There is only one correct answer to this poll. Anyone who voted Aguero is a child. A literal child. They haven't seen Henry play. — Swami Krish (@swamikrish) January 13, 2020

Saw comparison stats, when Henry had this amount of goals he also had 30 more assists than Aguero at this point. Also, this goal: pic.twitter.com/JCRD1V3dzK — Football in the Groin (@MrTea25594152) January 13, 2020

Henry can take the ball from anywhere and just dribble past people and score and do everything else that aguero does. — Yudish (@kurtznirvanaz) January 13, 2020

Henry a better all round player. Aguero a better striker. — Boo Hoderin (@BooHoderin) January 13, 2020