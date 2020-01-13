Menu

“Not even close” – Sergio Aguero vs Thierry Henry debate settled by comprehensive online poll

There’s been some debate doing the rounds today about Sergio Aguero vs Thierry Henry as the greatest striker to play in the Premier League.

Manchester City goal machine Aguero last night scored a superb hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Aston Villa to overtake Henry in the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts.

In the process, the Argentine also becomes the highest scoring overseas player in the top flight, and also sits top for hat-tricks, with 12 in total.

While there’s no doubt Aguero is a world class forward of the highest order, it seems the people have spoken…and they still think Arsenal legend Henry is the best…

A poll put out by Sky Sports this morning has ended with a result of 63% voting for Henry, and just 37% for Aguero – a comprehensive victory for the Frenchman.

Many fans, seemingly from a number of clubs other than just Arsenal, have also left comments suggesting there’s really very little to debate.

While Aguero is clearly an immense goal-scorer, he perhaps loses points for generally playing in an expensively-assembled City side that have dominated the division since his arrival in a way that was not as consistently the case in Henry’s time at Arsenal.

On top of that, the former Gunners hero tends to be seen as a better all-rounder, having also been a prolific creator of goals, whilst scoring a variety of strikes from long range or with the help of his dazzling dribbling skills.

Here are some of the responses to the debate…

