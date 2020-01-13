Amid major doubts over Ernesto Valverde’s future as Barcelona coach, Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly expressed an interest in being his successor if he’s sacked.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, it has been suggested that the current Barca boss could be dismissed as early as Monday, with Mauricio Pochettino and Quique Setien both touted as potential replacements.

SEE MORE: Opinion: Manchester United must stop dithering and swoop for ideal manager before Barcelona pounce

Naturally, the first big decision for the Catalan giants is whether or not to stick with Valverde or look in a new direction, with their defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals last week seemingly the catalyst for fresh rumours of an exit.

It comes after Valverde has delivered back-to-back La Liga titles, but with their bitterly disappointing exits from the Champions League over the last two years in mind, there have certainly been highs and lows.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there could be another name in contention for the Barcelona job if the reigning Spanish champions do decide to make a change, with Allegri being linked with the post.

It’s claimed that a person close to the Italian tactician has informed Barcelona that he would take any offer from them seriously as he has bided his time and awaits a return to management after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

Allegri, 52, has won six Serie A titles in his career to date, five with Juve and the other coming with AC Milan in 2011, and so he certainly has a solid track record which will surely impress the Barcelona hierarchy if they are indeed in the market for a new coach.

That said, he’s not the first name that many would arguably think of when it comes to the Barcelona style of play, as he has often adopted a more pragmatic approach while the Catalan giants have been praised for years for their expansive football.

In turn, it’s questionable as to whether or not it’s the ideal match, but it seems as though Allegri is keen to at least be in the hat if Valverde is to be replaced.