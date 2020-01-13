Menu

Video: Diego Simeone pats Fede Valverde on the head and praises his decision to take a red card

It was always going to be interesting to see how Diego Simeone reacted to Fede Valverde’s decision to hack down an Atletico player and deny them a glorious chance to win the Super Cup.

Obviously it was a decision that enabled Real Madrid to go on and win the trophy on penalties, but you know deep down that Simeone would’ve loved it if his own player had done the same.

He gives him a cheeky pat on the head and you can tell he appreciates what he did:

Valverde was actually awarded the Man of the Match award which will probably hurt even more from an Atletico point of view, but you have to admire him for taking one for his team.

