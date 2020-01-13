Video: Real Madrid president comes up with extraordinary lie to quash Paul Pogba transfer rumours

Senior members of certain clubs must get pretty sick of having to answer the same questions over and over, but sometimes they can try just a bit too hard to try and quash any rumours.

In this case Florentino Perez has actually just made it a bigger story. During an interview with Saudi TV he denies having even heard of Paul Pogba:

This was even picked up and reported by AS in Spain, but it’s fairly easy to see that this is one almighty whopping lie from the Real President.

Some people might think that’s a big accusation to be throwing about, but lets have a look at some recent comments and stories surrounding this situation:

Back in September 90min.com reported on Real’s failure to sign Pogba or Robert Lewandowski, and Perez had the following to say:

“We went for Lewandowski for several years and nothing happened because he has no clause and they [Bayern Munich] won’t sell him. There’s no way. And that’s happened with Pogba. When certain players can be sold, we can go for them.”

Additionally a report from Marca via Teamtalk highlighted that Perez had held a meeting to discuss transfer plans where he told them that the club didn’t need Pogba at this point.

That’s just two of many examples, have a search for yourself and you’ll see many more quotes from Perez about the Frenchman.

It looks like he’s protesting too much with this one.