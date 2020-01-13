Video: Roma legend Francesco Totti scores incredible free-kick in 8-a-side tournament

The old saying goes form is temporary, class is permanent. It appears as though that couldn’t be more true when it comes to Francesco Totti.

The Roma and Italy legend hung up his boots years ago, but judging from this sensational strike in an 8-a-side tournament this week, he’s clearly still got it.

As seen in the video below, the 43-year-old lines up a free-kick from an impossible angle and with plenty of bodies in the way.

That didn’t matter one bit to him though as he hit a ferocious strike with amazing pace and accuracy to swerve it into the back of the net using the outside of his boot.

Totti literally had the smallest of margins to get it through and score, but he clearly makes the impossible possible, and he does it some style. Retirement is evidently treating him well…