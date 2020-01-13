Menu

Video: Sky Sports reporter faces backlash after arguing Tottenham are bigger club than Euro giants

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol made a questionable statement involving Tottenham on Monday night, and it earned him a backlash on Twitter.

Speaking as part of the Sky Sports coverage of the January transfer window, he was in the studio to discuss a potential move from Spurs to Inter for Christian Eriksen this month.

As seen in the video below, he made an argument to question whether or not that would be a step up for the Danish international, pointing at Tottenham’s stadium, recent run in the Champions League and Jose Mourinho being their current manager.

With Antonio Conte currently leading the Italian giants in a thrilling title battle with Juventus in Serie A and having signed some top talents already to build a decent squad, coupled with their history of winning countless Serie A titles and the Champions League, many fans were left baffled by Solhekol’s claim.

As seen in the tweets below, he was met with a backlash from many who clearly disagreed with his ranking of the two clubs, questioning how he could put Tottenham on the same level as Inter.

In their defence, Spurs have established themselves as a real force both in England and Europe in recent years, and they deserve huge credit for the progress that they’ve made on and off the pitch.

However, whether it’s history or looking at the ability of the current squads to genuinely compete for league titles and trophies, it’s hard to agree with him on this one. Clearly that’s a sentiment shared by many below…

