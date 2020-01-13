Video: Sky Sports reporter faces backlash after arguing Tottenham are bigger club than Euro giants

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol made a questionable statement involving Tottenham on Monday night, and it earned him a backlash on Twitter.

Speaking as part of the Sky Sports coverage of the January transfer window, he was in the studio to discuss a potential move from Spurs to Inter for Christian Eriksen this month.

As seen in the video below, he made an argument to question whether or not that would be a step up for the Danish international, pointing at Tottenham’s stadium, recent run in the Champions League and Jose Mourinho being their current manager.

With Antonio Conte currently leading the Italian giants in a thrilling title battle with Juventus in Serie A and having signed some top talents already to build a decent squad, coupled with their history of winning countless Serie A titles and the Champions League, many fans were left baffled by Solhekol’s claim.

As seen in the tweets below, he was met with a backlash from many who clearly disagreed with his ranking of the two clubs, questioning how he could put Tottenham on the same level as Inter.

In their defence, Spurs have established themselves as a real force both in England and Europe in recent years, and they deserve huge credit for the progress that they’ve made on and off the pitch.

However, whether it’s history or looking at the ability of the current squads to genuinely compete for league titles and trophies, it’s hard to agree with him on this one. Clearly that’s a sentiment shared by many below…

The #TransferTalk panel have been discussing Christian Eriksen's future amid speculation linking him with Inter Milan.@SkyKaveh isn't convinced that move would represent a step-up for the Spurs playmaker… pic.twitter.com/uv0ZqChQmF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2020

“Are inter Milan a bigger club than spurs? I’m not sure they are”. 18 league titles say they definitely are mate — Imran khan (@KhanUR1983) January 13, 2020

Loool Imagine saying Spurs are bigger than Inter… pic.twitter.com/lr0Dup2yxE — S Nerazzurro (@SaifNerazzurro) January 13, 2020

Don’t you guys get tired of pretending that Tottenham is a big club? — foodball (@foodball_za) January 13, 2020

one of these clubs won the treble… — Virtuoso (@myfootballtrial) January 13, 2020

“Are inter Milan a bigger club than spurs? I’m not sure they are”. pic.twitter.com/5oQUa0zVXm — Ora e sempre Resistenza ???? #ANPI (@inter2010treble) January 13, 2020

My God who are these clowns?? Inter are literally levels above spurs ???? — Sergio?? 13???? (@Madridlovatic) January 13, 2020

Sorry but @Inter_en is bigger and better than spurs playing for InterMilan is a dream for each and every Spurs player ?? — Abdiwahab Xaaji Osman (@AbdiwahabXOs) January 13, 2020

@SkyKaveh you judge clubs by size if stadium and financial wealth and not trophy cabinet? No wonder Harry Kane hasn’t won anything ? — Grant_tile?????? (@shityle24) January 13, 2020

So apparently they’re a bigger club cause they’ve got a new stadium what a clown — Tom Goldie (@tom_goldie99) January 13, 2020

‘Are Inter a bigger club than Spurs?’ Even by today’s standards of journalism that’s the stupidest question I’ve ever heard. Spurs aren’t even close to Inter. — Michael Sanders (@MichaelS294) January 13, 2020

Saying going to Italy is a step down because Juventus are title favorites when Spurs haven’t won a First Division title in 60 years is a special kind of dumb — Joey V (@JoeyV_isions) January 13, 2020