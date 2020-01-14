According to the Mirror via Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Franck Kessie from European giants AC Milan.

Corriere Dello Sport add that the Gunners may have to battle London rivals West Ham for the ace’s signature, with Milan valuing the energetic midfielder at around £20m.

Kessie has been an important player for the Italian giants since joining on an initial loan two-and-a-half years ago, the ace’s impressive performances with Milan have also seen him become a key player for the Ivory Coast.

The 23-year-old already has 35 caps to his name and he seems like one of the more exciting prospects in his country’s side.

Kessie has made 16 Serie A appearances this season, his tireless work rate and physical strength are arguably his best attributes – something that the Gunners could do with in the middle of the park.

With Arsenal’s defensive problems still apparent under Mikel Arteta, it seems like the Gunners could do with a midfielder that is capable of covering a lot of ground and being a physical presence in front of a shaky back four.

Deploying Kessie alongside a technically-gifted talent in Mateo Guendouzi could give some real balance to the side’s midfield.

The reported price-tag of £20m seems like a bargain for a player that has the potential to become a real high-profile star in the future.