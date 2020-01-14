Recent reports appear to indicate that Chelsea are potentially leading the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb ace Dani Olmo.

Goal reported yesterday that the Blues and Barcelona were ahead of Manchester United in the battle to sign the attacking midfielder.

However, Mundo Deportivo have since reported that the 21-year-old isn’t currently an option for the Blaugrana, leaving Chelsea and United as the only other top sides interested in the ace.

Goal have also claimed that Chelsea and United held talks with Zagreb over the youngster’s signature and that the Croatian giants valued the ace at €40m (£34.1m). This report also suggests that Olmo is pushing for a January exit.

Olmo’s wonderful performances at last summer’s European Under-21s Championships with Spain appeared to have put the youngster on the radar of several top clubs.

He left Barcelona’s world famous La Masia academy to join Zagreb and the versatile attacking midfielder hasn’t looked back since.

Olmo has eight goals and seven assists to his name in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Zagreb sensation also made his debut for Spain’s senior team during the last international break, so now could be an ideal time for a top club to invest in the youngster.

Olmo’s value will undoubtedly sky-rocket if he stars at this summer’s Euros for La Furia Roja.

The youngster’s versatility should appeal to many top sides, as while he largely features in a central attacking midfield role, he’s also been deployed on the wings in the past.