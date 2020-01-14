Manchester United’s content team are reportedly already working on putting together an official announcement for the completed transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have been widely reported for some time now by several reliable sources to be closing in on the signing of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon after first being linked with him in the summer.

The Portugal international has looked a world class performer with Sporting, and his goal and assist record suggests he’s exactly what Man Utd need in the middle of the park.

One source close to the club now claims he’s heard of United beginning work on announcing the Fernandes deal, though there remain one or two finishing touches to the deal.

In the tweet below, he says a medical has not yet been scheduled, though these things tend to be formalities and shouldn’t be difficult to arrange…

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd Update – Good Afternoon REDS! ? Long time coming this one. Similar to the Maguire saga, media not briefed yet but few formalities now remain. Medical date not confirmed yet. CMO has ordered initial content to begin ?? Updates to come? #MUFC M pic.twitter.com/YswOY6JEir — Matthew (@OleSolskjaerSZN) January 14, 2020

This has a number of fans excited, and United really do look like they’re closing in on one hell of a player here.

The Portugal international will of course need to settle in the Premier League, but if he can replicate his form with Sporting, he’ll be a huge success.