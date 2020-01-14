Menu

All but done: Man United content team already working on Bruno Fernandes transfer announcement

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s content team are reportedly already working on putting together an official announcement for the completed transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have been widely reported for some time now by several reliable sources to be closing in on the signing of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon after first being linked with him in the summer.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to question over Bruno Fernandes Manchester United transfer

The Portugal international has looked a world class performer with Sporting, and his goal and assist record suggests he’s exactly what Man Utd need in the middle of the park.

One source close to the club now claims he’s heard of United beginning work on announcing the Fernandes deal, though there remain one or two finishing touches to the deal.

In the tweet below, he says a medical has not yet been scheduled, though these things tend to be formalities and shouldn’t be difficult to arrange…

More Stories / Latest News

This has a number of fans excited, and United really do look like they’re closing in on one hell of a player here.

The Portugal international will of course need to settle in the Premier League, but if he can replicate his form with Sporting, he’ll be a huge success.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes