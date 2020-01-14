Liverpool have reportedly tabled a bid of around €15million for the transfer of Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

However, the Turkish club have turned the offer down as they don’t want to sell the 23-year-old this January and hope to wait until the summer to strike a deal, according to Sabah.

The Reds could do with a new backup ‘keeper now, however, with the club perhaps understandably keen to have more long-term options in that department than the ageing Adrian.

The Spaniard has performed well when called upon this season, but it makes sense that Liverpool might view Cakir as a player with more potential to improve and make a more meaningful long-term contribution at Anfield.

Cakir has shone with Trabzonspor, and Sabah suggest his club think his price tag could go up if he performs well with Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.

It will be interesting to see if LFC are willing to wait that long, or if they try to sign someone else instead in the coming weeks.