Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has embarrassed himself somewhat with comments made in a debate on Twitter.

The former Reds defender got into an argument with some fans on the social media site, regarding claims he’d made about his old club’s work in the transfer market.

Carragher’s argument was mainly that Liverpool have made superstars, rather than buying them, though some have questioned that given the money they spent on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in particular.

Still, the pundit has doubled down on that, insisting neither player was anything particularly special before moving to Anfield.

In a series of tweets, Carragher argues that Van Dijk was not world class at Southampton, whilst questioning if people had even heard of Alisson at Roma.

And perhaps best of all, Carragher – a man paid to know things about football – admits all he’d seen of the Brazilian goalkeeper before he joined Liverpool was him conceding seven goals to them over two legs of the 2018 Champions League semi-finals…

The two games he conceded 7 to LFC were the only ones I saw! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 12, 2020

Click above to see the thread in full, but it doesn’t exactly reflect too well on Carragher.

There’s no doubt Liverpool have done some great work in the transfer market and improved players such as Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum, but to make the same case about Van Dijk and Alisson is a bit of a stretch.

Anyone following football at the time will be aware of how impressive they looked and just how much they were being linked with other big clubs before LFC snapped them up.